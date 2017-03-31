Arts

A Guide to Austin Stand-Up

Who makes the jokes, where you can see them, and who keeps the scene running in a city where laughing matters

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 31, 2017


A hundred comics walk into a bar.

No setup for a joke here. It's literally what happens at Cap City Comedy Club every May when the Funniest Person in Austin contest hits the finals round. Actually, that number might be conservative since twice that many folks enter the competition each year, and even those who don't move past the prelims are curious to see who wins. That so many locals will go onstage and try to elicit laughs from a few hundred strangers, in pursuit of a thrift-store cape and crown, and whatever bragging rights accompany the title, is a measure of how engaged this city is when it comes to stand-up. Simply put, people here are funny.

The funny of Austin – that's as in ha-ha, not the overworn word starting with W – has taken many forms through the years (O. Henry's newspaper The Rolling Stone, University of Texas satirical rag The Ranger, humorists Cactus Pryor and John Henry Faulk, underground comix, the Uranium Savages, Esther's Follies, Master Pancake, Greater Tuna, the O. Henry Pun-Off, sketch groups, the mighty improv scene, etc.), but the form that's achieved the most prominence and acquired the greatest reach in the last 30 years is the one in which one person at a mic faces off against a crowd with a quiver of hand-crafted punch lines. Thanks to two longtime clubs, Cap City and the Velveeta Room (aka the Velv Comedy Lounge), stand-ups have had a place to hone their craft and commune with other comics. They've received support from local pros with industry connections that helped them make the leap to major comedy festivals across the continent, and network television and cable. Comics here have made an MTV sitcom (Austin Stories), co-starred on a series with Zach Galifianakis (Martha Kelly, Baskets), and won the internet (Chris Cubas, @midnight With Chris Hardwick). They get booked alongside big names at big festivals here – even music festivals. And as with the music scene, people move to Austin to be part of the comedy.

So in honor of April Fools' Day, the start of this year's FPIA contest this week, and the return of the mammoth Moontower Comedy & Oddity Festival (see "April Foolishness"), Chronicle writers Wayne Alan Brenner, Sean L. Malin, Ashley Moreno, and myself offer this introduction to the stand-up scene in Austin.

A version of this article appeared in print on March 31, 2017 with the headline: Laughing Matters
READ MORE
More Austin stand-up comedy
Where Comedy Lives
Where Comedy Lives
Austin stand-ups have a complex – and it's called the Sandstone Apartments

Wayne Alan Brenner, Nov. 25, 2011

Ramin Nazer
Ramin Nazer
Jokesmith in the on-deck circle

Steve Birmingham, Dec. 10, 2010

More by Robert Faires
Going <i>Underground</i> at the Vortex
Going Underground at the Vortex
Lisa B. Thompson's new drama digs deep into politics past and present, and asks us all: What are you gonna do?

March 24, 2017

Sacred Shadows – Victoria's Tenebrae Responsories
Sacred Shadows – Victoria's Tenebrae Responsories
Ensemble VIII sang this Renaissance music for Holy Week so feelingly, it conjured shadows in a room full of light

March 17, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin stand-up comedy

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Pool (No Water)
Dougherty Arts Center
Sense and Sensibility
at Austin Playhouse
For Time & Eternity
at First Unitarian Universalist Complex
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP