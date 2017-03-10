Podcast Fever

The Austin Chronicle Guide to SXSW 2017

By Robert Faires, Fri., March 10, 2017

As the podcast format gets hotter and hotter, the SXSW lineup of podcasts rises to the level of August in Austin. Here's what you can catch this year. Except where noted, all podcasts will be recorded at Esther's Follies, 525 E. Sixth.

Doug Loves Movies Doug Benson dives deep into his love for cinema with guests to be announced – often comics but sometimes SXSW filmmakers. Sat., March 11, 4pm

Comedy Bang! Bang! Scott Aukerman hosts his fan fave talk show/game show/performance art piece with guests Jon Gabrus, Jessica McKenna, and his old colleague from Mr. Show Bob Odenkirk. Sat., March 11, 6pm & Sun., March 12, 4pm

My Wife Hates Me The long-running listen inside the marriage of comics Bonnie McFarlane and Rich Vos goes live with a marriage-counseling session from a guest comedian. Sun., March 12, 6pm

Harmontown Community creator Dan Harmon leads a comedy-dense conversation with co-host Jeff Davis, producer Erin McGathy, and Dungeon Master Spencer Crittenden. Mon., March 13, 4pm

improv4humans Upright Citizens Brigade co-founder Matt Besser guides guests through improv scenes, this time with past and present SNL cast members Horatio Sanz, Noël Wells, and Sasheer Zamata. Mon., March 13, 6pm

You Know What Dude! Robert Kelly's no-holds-barred chatfest with comedians, here with guests Tim Dillon, Al Madrigal, Liza Treyger, and Rich Vos. Tue., March 14, 6pm

Doug Loves Movies Doug Benson dives deep into his love for cinema with guests to be announced – often comics but sometimes SXSW filmmakers. Sat., March 18, 5pm, Stateside Theatre, 719 Congress

