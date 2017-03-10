Podcast Fever

As the podcast format gets hotter and hotter, the SXSW lineup of podcasts rises to the level of August in Austin. Here's what you can catch this year. Except where noted, all podcasts will be recorded at Esther's Follies, 525 E. Sixth.

• Doug Loves Movies Doug Benson dives deep into his love for cinema with guests to be announced – often comics but sometimes SXSW filmmakers. Sat., March 11, 4pm

• Comedy Bang! Bang! Scott Aukerman hosts his fan fave talk show/game show/performance art piece with guests Jon Gabrus, Jessica McKenna, and his old colleague from Mr. Show Bob Odenkirk. Sat., March 11, 6pm & Sun., March 12, 4pm

• My Wife Hates Me The long-running listen inside the marriage of comics Bonnie McFarlane and Rich Vos goes live with a marriage-counseling session from a guest comedian. Sun., March 12, 6pm

• Harmontown Community creator Dan Harmon leads a comedy-dense conversation with co-host Jeff Davis, producer Erin McGathy, and Dungeon Master Spencer Crittenden. Mon., March 13, 4pm

• improv4humans Upright Citizens Brigade co-founder Matt Besser guides guests through improv scenes, this time with past and present SNL cast members Horatio Sanz, Noël Wells, and Sasheer Zamata. Mon., March 13, 6pm

• You Know What Dude! Robert Kelly's no-holds-barred chatfest with comedians, here with guests Tim Dillon, Al Madrigal, Liza Treyger, and Rich Vos. Tue., March 14, 6pm

• Doug Loves Movies Doug Benson dives deep into his love for cinema with guests to be announced – often comics but sometimes SXSW filmmakers. Sat., March 18, 5pm, Stateside Theatre, 719 Congress