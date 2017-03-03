Arts

Austin Playhouse's Death of a Salesman

Marc Pouhé creates a powerful and sympathetic portrait of Willy Loman in a production starring African-American actors

Reviewed by Elizabeth Cobbe, Fri., March 3, 2017


Marc Pouhé as Willy Loman

Years ago, I listened in on a conversation between several literary managers and dramaturgs who were debating, in a friendly way, what play could be considered the definitive work of American theatre. The group settled into two camps: Thornton Wilder's Our Town and Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman.

At the time, the Salesman advocates just seemed depressing, but as history unfolds, one begins to see their point. At a time when a significant part of the American population has been stirred to anger over what they view as unfair limitations on their prosperity, the character of Willy Loman appears painfully relevant.

Willy has worked as a salesman for the same company for 35 years, driving all over New England to hawk his wares. His wife Linda and his adult sons, Happy and Biff, witness the final stages of Willy's decline. At 63, he is too old to keep logging 700 miles a week. His success is fading, and the company has cut his pay to commission only.

There are threads of ageism, but make no mistake, Willy Loman's story is one of self-destruction. Helping hands are offered, but Willy's insistence on self-sufficiency won't let him accept. He berates his sons for their failure to thrive, especially Biff, who was once the high school football star bound for college on a scholarship, only to fail math in his last term and never graduate. In Willy's mind, which increasingly sinks into fevered pitches of fantasy and memory, Biff's downfall is a baffling insult to him. He never recognizes that the ways he held up ideals of masculine heroism and success set a trap for Biff.

In this Austin Playhouse production, directed by Peter Sheridan, the roles of Willy Loman and his family are cast with African-American actors. It's gratifying to see the canon opened up to actors of the caliber of Marc Pouhé and Carla Nickerson. As Willy, Pouhé has clearly done the work to understand how the iconic character ticks. Willy turns on a dime between hope and despair and back again, and Pouhé's execution of the work is powerful and sympathetic.

Yet while it's interesting to consider what roles consumerism and patriarchy played in the African-American community in the Forties, it becomes tricky to view the casting with too much historical context. A black salesman in that era experienced real, external obstacles to success, even if he operated largely within the African-American network of businesses. Salesman is a story about the character flaws of Willy Loman and his inability to recognize his own internal limitations. If we as an audience watch without considering too much of what we understand to be the racial history of the period, our view of Willy Loman's downfall remains unobstructed.

The set by designer Mike Toner impressively manages to pack multiple levels of a single-family dwelling into a space the size of Austin Playhouse. For some of the actors, though, sound gets swallowed up in the oddly shaped space, and lighting is not always sufficient.

Death of a Salesman has retained its relevance because, as those literary managers pointed out years ago, it is an American story. As Americans, we are raised within the framework – or the illusion, depending on your perspective – of American exceptionalism. To reject that worldview is to reject the inspiring idea that as Americans we are uniquely gifted, destined for greatness. To accept the myth is to live as Willy Loman and turn a blind eye to how an individual's choices can lead to failure.

Death of a Salesman

Austin Playhouse at ACC Highland campus, 6001 Airport, 512/476-0084
www.austinplayhouse.com
Through March 12
Running time: 2 hr., 30 min.

READ MORE
More Austin Playhouse
Austin Playhouse's <i>Bloomsday</i>
Austin Playhouse’s Bloomsday
Steven Dietz's rumination on a great love lost lacks some of the vivid passion it needs in this staging

Elizabeth Cobbe, Jan. 20, 2017

<i>Baskerville</i> at Austin Playhouse
Baskerville at Austin Playhouse
This staging of Ken Ludwig's farcical take on Sherlock Holmes generates enough laughter to fill an empty mall

T. Lynn Mikeska, Dec. 16, 2016

More Arts Reviews
Glass Half Full Theatre's <i>Don Quixote de La Redo</i>
Glass Half Full Theatre's Don Quixote de La Redo
This imaginative spin on Cervantes tells of walls and the stories that inspire us to tear them down

T. Lynn Mikeska, Feb. 24, 2017

Dance Repertory Theatre's <i>Momentum</i>
Dance Repertory Theatre's Momentum
This program of dances informed by African American experiences and culture was highly physical and emotionally urgent

Jonelle Seitz, Feb. 24, 2017

More by Elizabeth Cobbe
Zach Theatre's <i>The Great Society</i>
Zach Theatre's The Great Society
Robert Schenkkan's smart script and remarkable ensemble work make this a powerful look at LBJ's White House years

Feb. 3, 2017

Dead Man's Cell Phone
Dead Man's Cell Phone
En Route Productions makes Sarah Ruhl's lighthearted meditation on love and death both hilarious and touching

Jan. 13, 2017

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Austin Playhouse, Peter Sheridan, Arthur Miller, Marc Pouhé, Carla Nickerson, Mike Toner

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
Auditions: Esther's Follies
Esther's Follies
Auditions: Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at TexARTS
TNM: BFD
at The New Movement
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2017 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP