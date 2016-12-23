Arts

“I saw the world” at Pump Project

Imperialism and identity compete in Betelhem Makonnen’s solo show about a 19th century Ethiopian prince

Reviewed by Caitlin Greenwood, Fri., Dec. 23, 2016

<i>intervention II (Prince Alemayehu of Abyssinia)</i>
intervention II (Prince Alemayehu of Abyssinia)

Betelhem Makonnen's latest exhibition, "I saw the world," explores the visual representation of dichotomy through the lens of colonialism. Hosted by Pump Project and curated by gallery director Rebecca Marino, the solo show tells only a small fraction of Ethiopia's history in the crux of British control at the turn of the 19th century, narrowly focusing in on Prince Alemayehu Tewodros.

In history's telling of the prince's story, Alemayehu was rescued by the British after his father committed suicide on the battlefield at the Battle of Magdala. He was brought to England and educated with the British elite before dying of pleurisy at a young age. In another version of the same story, the 7-year-old Alemayehu was kidnapped as a prize after the British ran his father's army into the ground. His mother died en route to what would become an isolated prison, leaving him an orphan. His new caretaker, Captain Tristram Speedy, shooed away his entourage, so Alemayehu remained completely alone as a child in a foreign country without anyone from his native Ethiopia to navigate this new world alongside him. He was stripped of his cultural identity and would never return home, dying at the age of 18. Notably, Queen Victoria wrote in her diary after Alemayehu's death, "It is too sad! All alone in a strange country, without a single person or relative belonging to him .... His was no happy life."

Makonnen's multimedia work exposes both sides of this narrative. Images of Alemayehu as he was received in British court show a despondent child being bandied about as a mysteriously foreign entity against the upper echelon of English society. Makonnen manipulates some of these photos against mirrors in a series of four, titled cut I-V (Prince Alemayehu of Abyssinia), creating distorted portraits of both the young prince and his steward Speedy. These are juxtaposed against archival ink prints that read "encounter, subject" and "adopt, steal" (encounter | subject and adopt | steal, 2016) in black and white print. At the flanking wall, a meticulously detailed sitting room installation mourns Alemayehu.

At every turn, Makonnen chooses mediums that translate sophistication through simplicity. The grandiose need be expressed only in the easily accessible: dismantled mirrors, books, and charcoal, to name a few. And for Makonnen, each piece resonates a portion of the history of Ethiopia, by extension, her own history. "I saw the world" eulogizes the life that Alemayehu should have lived and the life that Western history invented for him, in thoughtful, concise detail – and, in that, provides a new depth to the legacy of Makonnen's work.

“I saw the world”

Pump Project, 702 Shady
www.pumpproject.org
Through Jan. 28
READ MORE
More Arts Reviews
Gift Guide 2016: Coffeetable Books
Gift Guide 2016: Coffeetable Books
Big books give heft to big success stories about women in business, Flatbed Press, UT's collections, Pan Am, and the Spurs

Robert Faires, Dec. 16, 2016

“Ana Esteve Llorens: Studies for Future Objects” at Women & Their Work
The show's mix of colored textile works and a large installation of open ovals spark an urge to interact with them

Sam Anderson-Ramos, Dec. 16, 2016

More by Caitlin Greenwood
"Angelbert Metoyer: Life Machine" at the Canopy
For this Co-Lab Projects exhibit, a gallery at Canopy becomes a tomblike space for exploring religion

Nov. 27, 2015

Making the Most of EAST
Making the Most of EAST
Ten tips to help you keep your head in the crush of the East Austin Studio Tour

Nov. 20, 2015

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
Arts Listings
A Christmas Carol
Topfer Theatre at Zach
The Santaland Diaries
at Zach Theatre's Whisenhunt Stage
Christmas with Mac Blake
at Cap City Comedy Club
MORE ARTS LISTINGS >>
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
unsubscribe
preferences
Copyright © 1981-2016 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSITE MAP